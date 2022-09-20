Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) PT Lowered to GBX 685 at Barclays

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 685 ($8.28) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Informa from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Informa from GBX 680 ($8.22) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $710.00.

Informa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IFJPY stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. Informa has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $16.92.

Informa Dividend Announcement

Informa Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.45%.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

