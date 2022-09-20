Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,811,000 after buying an additional 783,194 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,057,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,603,000 after purchasing an additional 619,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,469,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,475,000 after purchasing an additional 303,774 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,355,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,379,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

WPM traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.51. 80,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,793. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. The firm had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

