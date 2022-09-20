Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $400,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,411,256. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.78. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $182.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.