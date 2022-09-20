Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,062 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,952 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 5.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.99. The company had a trading volume of 568,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,518,636. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $150.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Redburn Partners cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.