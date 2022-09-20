Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 587 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.4% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $395,481,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.
Bank of America Stock Down 1.3 %
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of America (BAC)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.