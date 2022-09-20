Inlet Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,417 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 117,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.4% in the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 90,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 226,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 42.8% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.15. The stock had a trading volume of 144,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,949. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $132.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.29.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.