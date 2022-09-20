Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Christopher Harborne Purchases 111,895 Shares

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne acquired 111,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $1,007,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,174,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,571,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Christopher Harborne bought 20,712 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $174,187.92.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Christopher Harborne bought 12,971 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $105,065.10.

On Thursday, September 8th, Christopher Harborne bought 45,932 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $405,579.56.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC remained flat at $9.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,079. The company has a market capitalization of $155.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.05. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

