Insider Buying: Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Acquires 26,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,032,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,470,859.50.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 25,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,250.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 25,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,250.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 5,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,900.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 9,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,923.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 3,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,671.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 1,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$540.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 1,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$560.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 3,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,770.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 1,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$600.00.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 35,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$20,020.00.

Blue Star Gold stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,133. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.54. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Blue Star Gold ( CVE:BAU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

