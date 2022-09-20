Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Major Shareholder Acquires 7,786 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 7,786 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $170,591.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,036,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,528,027.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BRT Apartments Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE BRT traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 49,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,597. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $403.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 167.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRT shares. StockNews.com raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.1% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

