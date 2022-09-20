Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Major Shareholder Acquires 7,786 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRTGet Rating) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 7,786 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $170,591.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,036,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,528,027.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BRT Apartments Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE BRT traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 49,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,597. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $403.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 167.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRT shares. StockNews.com raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.1% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

