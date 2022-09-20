Insider Buying: EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider Acquires 5,250 Shares of Stock

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mick) O’Brien purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$25.69 ($17.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$134,872.50 ($94,316.43).

Michael (Mick) O’Brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Michael (Mick) O’Brien 14,253 shares of EQT stock.

EQT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from EQT’s previous Final dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 85.96%.

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company provides estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

