Insider Buying: EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider Acquires 5,250 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2022

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQTGet Rating) insider Michael (Mick) O’Brien purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$25.69 ($17.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$134,872.50 ($94,316.43).

Michael (Mick) O’Brien also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Michael (Mick) O’Brien 14,253 shares of EQT stock.

EQT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from EQT’s previous Final dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 85.96%.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company provides estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.