Insider Buying: Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Insider Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 78,718 shares in the company, valued at $224,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Purple Innovation Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.94. 6,968,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,023. The company has a market capitalization of $327.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.91. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Purple Innovation’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Innovation

Several research firms have weighed in on PRPL. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.30 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 40,854,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926,332 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 494.0% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 2,069,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after buying an additional 1,721,340 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,727,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 52.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,232,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after buying an additional 1,105,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Featured Articles

