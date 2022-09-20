Insider Buying: The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) CEO Purchases 11,100 Shares of Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,567.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,600.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MAC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,052. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 82,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 752,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2,715.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

