Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO Sells 2,378 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $34,290.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Juho Parkkinen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Juho Parkkinen sold 441 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $6,090.21.

On Monday, August 1st, Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $38,562.80.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Juho Parkkinen sold 1,174 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $21,531.16.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Juho Parkkinen sold 492 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $8,841.24.

NYSE:AI traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,229. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.40.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 85.25%. The firm had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on C3.ai to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 27,435.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

