Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Director Sells 76,725 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $1,578,233.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,226,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,790,627.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julie Papanek Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 51,281 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $1,171,770.85.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 87,647 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $2,138,586.80.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DAWN traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.68. 1,120,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,260. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

