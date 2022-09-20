Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Sells 154,986 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 154,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $6,466,015.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,890,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,970,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mario Germano Giuliani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 232,185 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $9,635,677.50.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 261,881 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $11,171,843.46.

On Thursday, August 25th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $22,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.02. 3,471,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,173. The company has a quick ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $2,030,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 69,686 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 126,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

