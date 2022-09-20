Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells 32,050 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $487,480.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,206,097.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Hayden Brown sold 7,990 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $148,134.60.

On Monday, July 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.29. 1,250,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,273. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Upwork in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Upwork from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.93.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Upwork by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Upwork by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Stories

