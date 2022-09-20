Insight Folios Inc Acquires 1,560 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Nucor comprises 3.1% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nucor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,817,000 after buying an additional 49,760 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nucor by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Nucor by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 49,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE NUE opened at $118.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.25.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.