Insight Folios Inc Acquires New Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,099 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,549,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 178,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $53,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $236.09 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.02.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.