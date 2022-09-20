Insight Folios Inc Buys 18,558 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Franklin Resources makes up 2.4% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after buying an additional 1,890,938 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after buying an additional 1,424,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after buying an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,900,000 after buying an additional 933,075 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 1,968,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,938,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,019,699.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 1,968,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,938,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,019,699.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $556,197.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,511.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,802,405 shares of company stock worth $58,887,377. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

