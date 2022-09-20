Insight Folios Inc Grows Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for approximately 2.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

