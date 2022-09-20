Insight Folios Inc Purchases 4,442 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. Black Hills makes up about 2.7% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc owned 0.12% of Black Hills worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 125.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Black Hills by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank increased their target price on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.35%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

