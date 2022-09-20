Insight Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $61,038.70 (INX)

Insight Protocol (INX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $61,038.70 and $8,045.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00126698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.00880512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol launched on January 26th, 2020. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insight Protocol’s official website is www.inx.co. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol.

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX Mining's token payment is a token that is continuously or eventually provided to ecosystem contributors during DAPP service through Insight Protocol. The user's mining amount varies individually according to the ecosystem contribution points on the previous day, and can be changed according to the Insight Protocol policy.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.