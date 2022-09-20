Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.85. Insignia Systems has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $35.50.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 89.33% and a negative net margin of 16.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insignia Systems

About Insignia Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISIG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at $138,000. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

