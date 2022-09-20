Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) CFO Jeffrey Ishmael Acquires 5,171 Shares

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Ishmael bought 5,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $13,858.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,120.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Ishmael also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Jeffrey Ishmael purchased 11,275 shares of Intellicheck stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $33,261.25.

On Thursday, August 25th, Jeffrey Ishmael purchased 5,435 shares of Intellicheck stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $16,087.60.

On Thursday, August 18th, Jeffrey Ishmael acquired 25,300 shares of Intellicheck stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $62,997.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Jeffrey Ishmael acquired 6,347 shares of Intellicheck stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $15,232.80.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Jeffrey Ishmael bought 4,513 shares of Intellicheck stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $8,168.53.

Shares of Intellicheck stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.51. 50,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,056. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Intellicheck to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Intellicheck from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intellicheck by 17.5% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 79,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the first quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 636,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 263,450 shares during the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

