Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Lessened by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.4% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $94.86. The stock had a trading volume of 67,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.