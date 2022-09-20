International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Shares Gap Down to $18.18

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.18, but opened at $17.51. International Game Technology shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 611 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Amundi boosted its position in International Game Technology by 8.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 918,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after buying an additional 73,932 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth $1,377,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in International Game Technology by 87.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,029 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.