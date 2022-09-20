International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) versus City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Head to Head Review

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) and City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for International Land Alliance and City Developments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Land Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A City Developments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.0% of City Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of International Land Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares International Land Alliance and City Developments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Land Alliance $520,000.00 15.14 -$5.06 million N/A N/A City Developments $1.95 billion 2.72 $72.68 million N/A N/A

City Developments has higher revenue and earnings than International Land Alliance.

Profitability

This table compares International Land Alliance and City Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Land Alliance N/A -461.66% -91.10% City Developments N/A N/A N/A

Summary

City Developments beats International Land Alliance on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc. operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building plots; securing financing for the purchase of the plots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls. With a proven track record of over 55 years in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed over 43,000 homes and owns over 18 million square feet of lettable floor area globally. Its diversified global land bank offers 4.1 million square feet of developable gross floor area. The Group's London-based hotel arm, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C), is one of the world's largest hotel chains, with over 145 hotels worldwide, many in key gateway cities. Leveraging its deep expertise in developing and managing a diversified asset base, the Group is focused on enhancing the performance of its portfolio and strengthening its recurring income streams to deliver long-term sustainable value to shareholders. The Group is also developing a fund management business and targets to achieve US$5 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM) by 2023.

