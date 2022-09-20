International Paper (NYSE:IP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.63

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.63 and last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 70286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on IP shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

International Paper Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

