Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Update

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 768,600 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 707,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Intrepid Potash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,390,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth $30,649,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $10,965,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth $9,020,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 878.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after buying an additional 135,885 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

IPI traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.43. The company had a trading volume of 196,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,289. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $121.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.93. The company has a market cap of $577.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.01.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intrepid Potash

(Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.