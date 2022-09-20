Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.48 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.47 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.20 EPS.

INTU stock traded down $5.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $418.21. 6,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,962. The company has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $440.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $570.61.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,108 shares of company stock worth $22,650,291 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,422,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $684,015,000 after acquiring an additional 113,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28,261 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,994,000 after acquiring an additional 129,898 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intuit by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

