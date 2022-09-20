Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,138 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.23% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,384,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,236,000 after purchasing an additional 169,354 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,198,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,392,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,473,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 73,711.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 885,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after purchasing an additional 884,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 700,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWB traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.23. 15,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,910. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average is $57.59. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $76.47.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.381 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

