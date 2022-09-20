Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 10,980,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Invesco Stock Down 2.9 %

IVZ traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $16.37. 3,079,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,605,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Invesco has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.68.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

