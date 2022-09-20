Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271,699 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $283,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.41. 2,335,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,582,136. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.55 and a 200 day moving average of $313.21.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

