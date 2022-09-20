Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $137.82 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

