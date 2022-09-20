Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) is RVW Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF accounts for 3.9% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $29,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWK traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.34. 7,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,897. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.06.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

