Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Shares Bought by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,135,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 112,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after buying an additional 75,127 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,950,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1,794.0% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 35,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 116,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after buying an additional 27,614 shares during the period.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CLTL stock opened at $105.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.54. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1-year low of $105.27 and a 1-year high of $105.69.

