Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,506 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,052,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after buying an additional 369,409 shares in the last quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73,582.0% during the first quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 323,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after buying an additional 323,025 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth $12,572,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 196,351 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSY opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $50.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67.

