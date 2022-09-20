Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 144,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $130,000. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:IIM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. 140,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,064. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0544 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

