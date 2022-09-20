Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for September 20th (AEOXF, AMX, BORR, CASY, CNI, DBOEY, DITHF, EDPFY, ELEZY, FPRUY)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, September 20th:

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

was upgraded by analysts at Clarkson Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on the stock.

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $549.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $494.00.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have €35.00 ($35.71) target price on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $407.00 target price on the stock.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have GBX 2,500 ($30.21) target price on the stock.

