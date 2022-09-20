Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Grows Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. StoneCo comprises 0.1% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV owned 0.05% of StoneCo worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STNE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $109,566,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,661,000. Kora Management LP grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,686,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 951.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,788,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,504,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on STNE. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on StoneCo from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,789. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

