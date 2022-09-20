Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Sells 10,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV decreased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for 0.4% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,217.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 62,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,130.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,908,000 after purchasing an additional 317,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IBKR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,871. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,827,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,575,943.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,860,400 in the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

