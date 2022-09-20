Investors Buy Large Volume of ViewRay Call Options (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,344 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 313% compared to the average daily volume of 1,537 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRAY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,362,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,058,000 after buying an additional 4,438,283 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth about $16,264,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,864,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in ViewRay by 504.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,826,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,467 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,718,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,811 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay Trading Up 9.6 %

VRAY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.01. 95,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 131.20% and a negative return on equity of 75.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

See Also

