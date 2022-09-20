Investors Purchase High Volume of MetLife Put Options (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 10,306 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 61% compared to the typical volume of 6,395 put options.

NYSE MET traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.31. 68,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,254. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.59. MetLife has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 93.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,871 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3,664.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,969 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $95,733,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

