Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Gap Down to $3.13

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.13, but opened at $3.01. Invitae shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 52,596 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

Invitae Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $712.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $136.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.47 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 620.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,735 shares of company stock valued at $152,009 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Invitae

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 5,962.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Invitae in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Further Reading

