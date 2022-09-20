ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IACC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 363,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

Get ION Acquisition Corp 3 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ION Acquisition Corp 3

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 57,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter.

About ION Acquisition Corp 3

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.