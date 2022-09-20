iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,017 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.59. 8,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,690. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $51.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

