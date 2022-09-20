iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 453.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.86. 30,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,347. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45.

