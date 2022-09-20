iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $57.19. 11,910,156 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.86.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

