iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ITOT stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.66. 114,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,020. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.39. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $108.15.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.