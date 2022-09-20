iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Holdings Lifted by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.4% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Bailard Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,236,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.76. The company had a trading volume of 16,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,880. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $82.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.91.

